NewsMarch 17, 2023

'Taste of Cape Restaurant hop' returns next week

Cape Girardeau residents interested in trying different signature items from local restaurants will have this opportunity during the "Taste of Cape Restaurant Hop" event from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 21. This is an annual event that started in 2016. The event will benefit The Jeanine Larson Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance Senior Showcases in New York and Los Angeles for this year...

Alyssa Lunsford avatar
Alyssa Lunsford
story image illustation

Cape Girardeau residents interested in trying different signature items from local restaurants will have this opportunity during the "Taste of Cape Restaurant Hop" event from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 21.

This is an annual event that started in 2016. The event will benefit The Jeanine Larson Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance Senior Showcases in New York and Los Angeles for this year.

Each restaurant and business participating will be serving their signature item. Participants may choose to go to any or all of the eateries and restaurants in the three-hour time span. Department of Theatre and Dance students will assist the guests at each restaurant and direct them to the tables involved for each restaurant.

This is a way to experience local Cape Girardeau restaurants while helping the community. It is also a way for community members and business owners alike to support students by meeting and talking with them personally.

This year's lineup of restaurants will include Andy's Frozen Custard, Bistro Saffron, Ebb and Flow Fermentations, Imo's Pizza, Mississippi Mutts, Port Cape Girardeau, Sugar Chic Creamery and many more.

Tickets for the Restaurant Hop are $12. Individuals wishing to participate may register and pay on the Taste of Cape Restaurant website at www.semo.edu/events/2023/03-march/taste-of-cape-restaurant-hop.html.

For more information, contact Sara Steffens at ssteffens@semo.edu or (573) 651-2149.

