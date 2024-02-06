Task force issues dyslexia-screening recommendations

A statewide task force issued recommendations Tuesday for implementing a 2016 law that requires Missouri public schools to screen students for dyslexia.

The task force said students in kindergarten through third grade, as well as transfer students should be screened.

The task force, chaired by state Rep. Kathy Swan, issued its recommendations as the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) looks to establish guidelines.

According to the International Dyslexia Association, dyslexia is a learning disability that is neurobiological in origin. It is characterized by difficulties with accurate and/or fluent word recognition and by poor spelling and decoding abilities.

Secondary consequences may include problems in reading comprehension, the association said on its website.

A 2016 state law mandated screening of students starting in fall 2018.

It also requires school districts to provide “classroom support for students” and offer two hours of in-service training for teachers annually.

The law also created the legislative task force, which has been studying the issue for the past 12 months.

Swan, R-Cape Girardeau, said DESE has until the end of this calendar year to spell out screening guidelines.

The task force, which unveiled its recommendations at the state capitol, wants students in first through third grades to be screened within 30 days of the first day of attendance.

It recommends kindergartners be screened no later than Jan. 31 each year.

Swan said dyslexia screenings appear to work best when students are at least 5 1/2 years old.

Swan said it is important to identify students with dyslexia by third grade. If students are unable to read properly by that grade, they will fall behind in school, she said.

One in five people has dyslexia, Swan said.