Task force considers changing prisons, environmental boards

ST. LOUIS -- A task force created this year to reduce the number of boards and commissions that oversee various state programs is considering eliminating a citizens' panel that reviews complaints from prison inmates and a second plan to combine boards that oversee the state's pollution rules.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the proposals come from a task force formed earlier this year after an order from Gov. Eric Greitens, who wanted to cut at least 570 positions from the more than 200 boards and commissions overseeing state programs ranging from licensing cosmetologists to regulating environmental laws. More than three-fourths of the boards have members with expired terms or vacancies and some can't meet because of a lack of members.

The proposal to eliminate the Citizens Advisory Committee on Corrections, which is expected to be discussed publicly later this month, comes at the same time the Missouri Department of Corrections is being sued for allegedly retaliating against inmates who routinely air complaints.

The committee meets every month to review randomly selected inmate grievances and makes recommendations to the director of adult institutions. Some of the recommendations are implemented and others aren't, Corrections' spokeswoman Karen Pojmann said.

University of Central Missouri criminal-justice professor Lynn Urban of Clinton said the external review is important.

"I know that I take my grievances very seriously. I know that I am doing my part in the process," she said.

The proposal comes as the MacArthur Justice Center at St. Louis has filed a lawsuit alleging the Department of Corrections retaliates against prisoners who file complaints by searching their cells, denying them privacy for attorney visits and transferring them to institutions farther away from their families.