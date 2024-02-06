All sections
NewsDecember 4, 2021

Tanner Street Church of God to celebrate 80th anniversary with Sunday homecoming

By David Jenkins ~ Standard Democrat

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Tanner Street Church of God will be celebrating its 80th anniversary at a homecoming event on Sunday.

Building began on the church in May 1941 and 80 years later the church is inviting members past and present to their celebration.

"We have a lot planned," said Rev. Georg Karl, senior pastor of Tanner Street.

The event will begin at 9:30 a.m. with a meet and greet in the Tanner Street Cafe where those attending can view historical documents and artifacts while meeting up with friends and enjoying refreshments.

The worship service will begin at 10:30 a.m. with Karl expecting the service to last about an hour and 15 minutes. The service will feature the preaching of former pastor Dr. Carl Addison, prayer led by former youth pastor Jeff Boyer and music by the worship team and by Harold Myrick.

"We're bringing the 90s gang back together," Karl laughed.

Throughout the service former ministers will share personal greetings. Among those who will be present is the family of OC Lewis, who helped start the church in Sikeston. The Lewis family also started Lewis Furniture and later Kingsway Furniture in Sikeston.

Also in attendance will be the family of Vernon Guttenfelder, who served two 12-year tenures as the pastor at Tanner Street, and family of Forrest Robinson, who served as pastor from 1979 to 1990.

"Forrest Robinson started the youth basketball league that the YMCA now runs," Karl said.

After the service at noon, a homecoming banquet will be held, featuring the main entree of smoked turkey breasts from Danny Freeman, rolls from Lambert's Cafe, plenty of sides from Tanner Street Church cooks and desserts by Michelle Shaner-Bennett, who owns Stuf'd Cupcakes.

There will also be music, pictures, an open mic event and more planned for after the banquet.

Karl said he expects a large crowd but has no idea what to expect.

"We will have ushers who will be ready to deal with any packed house issues," Karl said.

Christmas events will continue at Tanner Street with a Children's Christmas Special held at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 12 and the church's grand Christmas worship service at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 19.

