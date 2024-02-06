Tanker left dangling from overpass after interstate crash

ST. LOUIS -- An empty tanker truck was left dangling from its back wheels, with the cab resting on the road below, when it crashed and rolled over the edge of an interstate overpass in downtown St. Louis.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl. Justin Wheatley said the driver lost control on a wet road just after 7 a.m. Thursday, began to jackknife and struck a passenger vehicle before swerving off the side of Interstate 44. A towing crew later lowered the vehicle to the street below.
Wheatley said the driver of the tanker was treated at the scene. He said the driver of the passenger vehicle was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
St. Louis police spokesman Leah Freeman said the crash temporarily closed the Eads Bridge.
Information from: KMOV-TV, http://www.kmov.com
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.