All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 28, 2017

Tanker left dangling from overpass after interstate crash

ST. LOUIS -- An empty tanker truck was left dangling from its back wheels, with the cab resting on the road below, when it crashed and rolled over the edge of an interstate overpass in downtown St. Louis. Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl. Justin Wheatley said the driver lost control on a wet road just after 7 a.m. Thursday, began to jackknife and struck a passenger vehicle before swerving off the side of Interstate 44. A towing crew later lowered the vehicle to the street below...

Associated Press
In this photo from video, emergency responders work to lower a tanker truck to the ground after it crashed off an Interstate 44 overpass Thursday in downtown St. Louis.
In this photo from video, emergency responders work to lower a tanker truck to the ground after it crashed off an Interstate 44 overpass Thursday in downtown St. Louis.KMOV-TV via AP

ST. LOUIS -- An empty tanker truck was left dangling from its back wheels, with the cab resting on the road below, when it crashed and rolled over the edge of an interstate overpass in downtown St. Louis.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl. Justin Wheatley said the driver lost control on a wet road just after 7 a.m. Thursday, began to jackknife and struck a passenger vehicle before swerving off the side of Interstate 44. A towing crew later lowered the vehicle to the street below.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Wheatley said the driver of the tanker was treated at the scene. He said the driver of the passenger vehicle was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

St. Louis police spokesman Leah Freeman said the crash temporarily closed the Eads Bridge.

Information from: KMOV-TV, http://www.kmov.com

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 3
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
NewsDec. 2
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine posses...
NewsDec. 2
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery a...
NewsDec. 2
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possessio...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 12-3-24
NewsDec. 2
Police report 12-3-24
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy