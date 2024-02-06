Taking root: Community gardens and the people who tend them

What began nearly 20 years ago as Robert Harris's vision of helping children and families learn to grow food and eat more nutritious meals, has grown to include support from city and county government, the university, community organizations and countless volunteers, and at the heart of it, Harris and his mission.

Three neighborhood gardens -- at Washington Park, Fountain Street near Fort D, and Main Street -- and a teaching garden at the Shawnee Park Center serve to teach children and families the joy and community of growing food.

Support comes from Cape Girardeau's Parks and Recreation Department; the Cape Girardeau County Master Gardeners; and Southeast Missouri State University's Charles H. Hutson Greenhouse staff and volunteers, among other organizations.

Parks and recreation director Julia Jones said she has a passion for gardening, and is inspired by the work Harris has put into the community gardens.

"His goal has always been to make community gardens more prevalent in Cape Girardeau and to help kids be educated on how to grow and eat healthy foods, and what a benefit that is," Jones said.

Melissa LaPlant, manager of Southeast Missouri State University's Charles Hutson Greenhouse, works with a plant Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Fountain Street Community Garden in Cape Girardeau. Jacob Wiegand ~ jwiegand@semissourian.com

Over the years, grant funding has allowed for program expansion, but those grants ended, and donations are the program's source of funding now.

Master Gardeners primarily oversee the Shawnee Park Center garden, Jones said, and at the neighborhood gardens, Southeast Missouri State University's greenhouse staff, students and volunteers are also helping.

Sven Svenson, professor in Southeast's Agriculture Department, said he works with his wife, Bonnie, greenhouse manager Melissa LaPlant and several students, particularly the Horticulture Club, to maintain the gardens. This year, that meant building taller raised beds for easier access -- and to keep bermuda grass at bay.