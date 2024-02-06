Taking root: Community gardens and the people who tend them

What began nearly 20 years ago as Robert Harris's vision of helping children and families learn to grow food and eat more nutritious meals, has grown to include support from city and county government, the university, community organizations and countless volunteers, and at the heart of it, Harris and his mission.
Three neighborhood gardens -- at Washington Park, Fountain Street near Fort D, and Main Street -- and a teaching garden at the Shawnee Park Center serve to teach children and families the joy and community of growing food.
Support comes from Cape Girardeau's Parks and Recreation Department; the Cape Girardeau County Master Gardeners; and Southeast Missouri State University's Charles H. Hutson Greenhouse staff and volunteers, among other organizations.
Parks and recreation director Julia Jones said she has a passion for gardening, and is inspired by the work Harris has put into the community gardens.
"His goal has always been to make community gardens more prevalent in Cape Girardeau and to help kids be educated on how to grow and eat healthy foods, and what a benefit that is," Jones said.
Over the years, grant funding has allowed for program expansion, but those grants ended, and donations are the program's source of funding now.
Master Gardeners primarily oversee the Shawnee Park Center garden, Jones said, and at the neighborhood gardens, Southeast Missouri State University's greenhouse staff, students and volunteers are also helping.
Sven Svenson, professor in Southeast's Agriculture Department, said he works with his wife, Bonnie, greenhouse manager Melissa LaPlant and several students, particularly the Horticulture Club, to maintain the gardens. This year, that meant building taller raised beds for easier access -- and to keep bermuda grass at bay.
Plants for the community gardens are grown at the greenhouse, too, Svenson said.
"This year, with social distancing, a lot of people can't get out. It may be critical for some people to get fresh food," Svenson said. "The need is probably as high as it's ever been, even though it's probably the hardest year to find volunteers to help."
Fruit trees planted recently will also contribute to the community gardens, Jones said, as "fruit is one of the healthiest things you can eat, or help people understand how to cook it, or have it raw and green."
Jones said, too, along the way her department has given out grants to schools and organizations looking to build gardens of their own to help educate children particularly on how to grow food and eat more healthily.
"Robert [Harris] is so inspiring," Jones said. "We're working hard to try to keep his efforts going and growing."
Harris said this year's work day for the gardens was considerably smaller than in the past, because of COVID-19, but if the weather will warm up, "we can really have the gardens going."
Harris added, "I like working with plants and gardening, but I also like knowing we go out and get vegetables and take them to people who can't get out. A lot of disabled, elderly people can't get out, grandmothers who raise grandkids might not have a chance to go out and get anything, so we use that to help them out."
