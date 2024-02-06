Taking precautions at A+ Kutz

Cosmetologist Antonio Johnson, owner of A+ Kutz, wears a face mask while cutting the hair of Omiere Johnson, 6, of Cape Girardeau, on Tuesday at the shop in Cape Girardeau. Antonio Johnson, originally from Sikeston, Missouri, and now Cape Girardeau, said he usually always wears gloves while cutting hair, but has been wearing the face mask since the end of last week due to concerns about coronavirus. "I'm trying to keep myself safe," he said. Jacob Wiegand