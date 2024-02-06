Take care of your body

Being healthy doesnï¿½t mean you have to give up all bad foods and do hours of exercise each day. Food is a fuel your body needs to function properly, and it shouldnï¿½t be used as a treat. Your source of foods should come primarily from proteins, veggies and clean carbs, such as chicken, fish, green veggies, sweet potatoes and brown rice. You can still have that burger and ice cream once in a while, just not daily.

Your body craves healthy foods; once you see how much better healthy eating makes you feel, it becomes a lifestyle, and you no longer have to ï¿½diet.ï¿½

In addition to a clean diet, add in 20 to 30 minutes of cardio exercise such as walking, biking or swimming at least every other day, and 15 minutes of weight training at home or in the gym. Here are some examples of exercises you can do to help you take shape. Do three sets of 10 reps of each.

SEATED BICEP CURL

Sit on the end of a flat bench with a dumbbell in each hand held at armï¿½s length. The elbows should be close to the torso. Rotate the palms of the hands so that they are facing inward in a neutral position. Bend your arm at the elbow in a curling motion.