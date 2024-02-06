Take care of your body

Being healthy doesnï¿½t mean you have to give up all bad foods and do hours of exercise each day. Food is a fuel your body needs to function properly, and it shouldnï¿½t be used as a treat. Your source of foods should come primarily from proteins, veggies and clean carbs, such as chicken, fish, green veggies, sweet potatoes and brown rice. You can still have that burger and ice cream once in a while, just not daily.
Your body craves healthy foods; once you see how much better healthy eating makes you feel, it becomes a lifestyle, and you no longer have to ï¿½diet.ï¿½
In addition to a clean diet, add in 20 to 30 minutes of cardio exercise such as walking, biking or swimming at least every other day, and 15 minutes of weight training at home or in the gym. Here are some examples of exercises you can do to help you take shape. Do three sets of 10 reps of each.
Sit on the end of a flat bench with a dumbbell in each hand held at armï¿½s length. The elbows should be close to the torso. Rotate the palms of the hands so that they are facing inward in a neutral position. Bend your arm at the elbow in a curling motion.
Triceps kickbacks ï¿½ you guessed it ï¿½ work the triceps. Start with a dumbbell in each hand and your palms facing your torso. Keeping your back straight with a slight bend in the knees, bend forward at the waist. Your torso should be almost parallel to the floor. Make sure to keep your head up. Bend your arm at the elbow and push it back, then bring back to the starting position.
Triceps overhead exercises the triceps. Grasp a dumbbell with both hands and hold it overhead at armï¿½s length. Move your arm over your head, down and back up to the starting position.
Sumo squat is a lower-body strength exercise. The wide stance emphasizes the muscles of the inner thigh. The movement also allows for use of heavier resistance loads vs. the traditional squat. Stand with feet wider than shoulder-width apart and your toes slightly turned out. Bend knees to squat down, and then move back up to starting position.
Walking lunges work the lower body. Step forward, flexing knee and hip of front leg until knee of rear leg is almost in contact with floor. Stand on forward leg with assistance of rear leg. Lunge forward with opposite leg.
