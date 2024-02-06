'Take Back Our Streets Initiative' at Ranney Park

From left, Jack Elwood Clark II crumbles a clod of soil while working with 1-year-old King Money and Bankole McCrae to plant a red maple tree during a "Take Back Our Streets Initiative" event Sunday at Ranney Park in Cape Girardeau. ...

From left, Jack Elwood Clark II crumbles a clod of soil while working with 1-year-old King Money and Bankole McCrae to plant a red maple tree during a "Take Back Our Streets Initiative" event Sunday at Ranney Park in Cape Girardeau. The event was organized by the Southside Coalition for Community Outreach and featured music, food, local art and vendors. BEN MATTHEWS