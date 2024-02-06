CHARLESTON — The late James L. "Jim" Byrd III loved his hometown of Charleston. He also loved trains.

Now his family has combined those two loves to continue to grow Byrd’s legacy. With funds from Byrd’s estate, a new walking path was recently completed.

The Byrd Walk follows the abandoned Missouri Pacific Railroad track, taking walkers and bicyclists for more than a mile from Virginia Street to Hillhouse Park.

Byrd’s cousins, Hudson and Nelson Byrd, recalled James Byrd — who died in October 2020 at the age of 90 — particularly loved steam locomotives. When they were young, he would tell stories of the role the locomotives played in Mississippi County and how the trains traveled though town loaded with grain or making stops at Byrd Lumber Yard.

“At the core of this rail-to-trail project was a vision to connect Charleston with a path following the historical train tracks mentioned so often in Jim’s memories,” Hudson Byrd said. “Taking abandoned railroads and making them into a nature trail is something that Missouri has pioneered. I think this is a good use for the area.”

Funds from the estate of the late James L. Byrd III have been used to make numerous improvements to Charleston's parks. New equipment was recently put in place for a park in the Plain View subdivision. Jill Bock ~ Standard Democrat

Nelson Byrd added that the trail was needed.

“It made sense to connect Hillhouse Park, which is one of the most heavily used parks and is the home of the Charleston Squirrels (baseball team), with the downtown area. It is a natural corridor, so people can enjoy running, walking or riding bikes,” he said.