CHARLESTON — The late James L. "Jim" Byrd III loved his hometown of Charleston. He also loved trains.
Now his family has combined those two loves to continue to grow Byrd’s legacy. With funds from Byrd’s estate, a new walking path was recently completed.
The Byrd Walk follows the abandoned Missouri Pacific Railroad track, taking walkers and bicyclists for more than a mile from Virginia Street to Hillhouse Park.
Byrd’s cousins, Hudson and Nelson Byrd, recalled James Byrd — who died in October 2020 at the age of 90 — particularly loved steam locomotives. When they were young, he would tell stories of the role the locomotives played in Mississippi County and how the trains traveled though town loaded with grain or making stops at Byrd Lumber Yard.
“At the core of this rail-to-trail project was a vision to connect Charleston with a path following the historical train tracks mentioned so often in Jim’s memories,” Hudson Byrd said. “Taking abandoned railroads and making them into a nature trail is something that Missouri has pioneered. I think this is a good use for the area.”
Nelson Byrd added that the trail was needed.
“It made sense to connect Hillhouse Park, which is one of the most heavily used parks and is the home of the Charleston Squirrels (baseball team), with the downtown area. It is a natural corridor, so people can enjoy running, walking or riding bikes,” he said.
Even before it was officially completed, residents began using the trail. The response they have received from the public is overwhelmingly positive, the Byrds agreed.
Some choose to walk the mile-long stretch, others have created loops by accessing city streets. Hequembourg Park also provides easy access to the walking path.
According to the Byrds, benches will be installed along the walk for those who want to sit and enjoy nature and the peace and quiet the path offers. Also they intend to add even more trees to the wooded pathways.
“Hopefully over the next 25 years we can plant it and it will be a beautiful corridor that will showcase what we do best here in Charleston, which is grow things,” Nelson Byrd said.
The City of Charleston has worked closely with the Byrds in preparing the trail area for the improvements and overseeing the work that will become part of the community’s park system.
“The legacy of James L. Byrd III is a testament to a quiet individual who cared deeply about the community in which he lived and it is a point of great personal pride to know that these improvements will benefit the citizens of Charleston indefinitely,” Hudson Byrd said. “It is our hope that all of these transformative efforts are seen as a powerful example of the outsized impact one man can have to make a difference.”
