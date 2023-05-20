Tablets changing jailhouse culture

Cape Girardeau County jail administrator Richard Rushin has had the better part of a year to assess the merits of digital tablets for the 240-plus inmates in the facility he oversees.

Last February, the Cape Girardeau County Commission approved a contract to receive tablets for all its inmates, at no cost to the county. The tablets create revenue for companies to supply them at no cost to taxpayers.

Rushin said the tablets are working well for everyone -- the jail, the jailers and the inmates.

The revenue generated through the tablets is enough for the private company, Securus, to split the revenue with the county jail.

In the meantime, inmates can make voice calls, set up video calls, contact their attorneys, access books, music and movies. Inmates can even use the devices to attain their GED, he said

Rushin said the tablets help the jail staff more efficiently issue communications such as policy changes or notices directly to inmates. Inmates can file grievances through the devices.

The tablets have had a calming effect on the jail, Rushin said. He added that up to 90% of the inmates being held at the jail have not yet been found guilty of a crime, but are awaiting trial. He added that the tablets are a privilege for the incarcerated, one that can be pulled if the devices are abused.

So far, though, there have been no major problems, Rushin said.

Rushin said the contract allows for indigent inmates who don't have money to purchase upgrades, to use the tablets on a base level, which includes one video call and one regular call per week for free. Inmates can have private conversations, Rushin said, with their attorneys on the tablets. They also receive their regular mail through the devices. Paper mail is scanned in by Securus employees and delivered to the jail for approval. Once the mail is approved, the mail is delivered to the inmates.

Others who have money can purchase benefits such as music and movies; they can also buy more calls and communications. He said the tablets operate on a restricted secure network, so prisoners cannot surf the internet or post on social media.

"You can see the heartbeat and the pulse of the jail change once we got them in here," Rushin said. "They play cards and checkers, but now we see more inmates reading and listening music. That takes the edge off. We do provide TVs, but everyone has to watch the same channel. Now if you've got a little bit of money, you can rent or buy a song. I think they (inmates) appreciate it, and it gives them things to do to help" break the monotony. A set of ear buds is supplied with each tablet.