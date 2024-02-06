All sections
NewsApril 24, 2019

T-ball for two at Capaha Park

Abbie Cook, 4, of Cape Girardeau heads to first while her grandmother, Easy Stilson of Cape Girardeau, handles the ball as they work on T-ball skills with Abbie's twin, Allie, in background on Tuesday at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau.

Abbie Cook, 4, of Cape Girardeau heads to first while her grandmother, Easy Stilson of Cape Girardeau, handles the ball as they work on T-ball skills with Abbie's twin, Allie, in background, and their grandfather Steve Stilson of Cape Girardeau, not pictured, on Tuesday at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau. Easy said the twins will have their first T-ball league practice Wednesday. "Considering this is about the third or fourth time we've had them out, I think they're doing great," Easy said about the twins' T-ball abilities.
Abbie Cook, 4, of Cape Girardeau heads to first while her grandmother, Easy Stilson of Cape Girardeau, handles the ball as they work on T-ball skills with Abbie's twin, Allie, in background, and their grandfather Steve Stilson of Cape Girardeau, not pictured, on Tuesday at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau. Easy said the twins will have their first T-ball league practice Wednesday. "Considering this is about the third or fourth time we've had them out, I think they're doing great," Easy said about the twins' T-ball abilities.Jacob Wiegand
