Syler seeks third term on Cape County health trustees board

This is the third in a series of articles featuring candidates for the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees in the April 6 municipal election. The trustees are unpaid and hold regular meetings monthly. Kara Clark Summers, county clerk since 2007, told the Southeast Missourian never in her tenure have so many people filed at one time to serve as PHC trustees.

Georganne Penzel Syler was originally elected to the county health board in 2013 and is a retired Southeast Missouri State University associate professor of human environmental studies-dietetics and hospitality management. Syler graduated from Cape Girardeau Central in 1967, earned two degrees at Southeast (bachelor’s, 1971; master’s, 1980) and received her Ph.D. in 1996 from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale. She is seeking a third four-year term on the PHC board and is currently the board’s vice-chairwoman.

Why do you want to serve?

I have spent my career working in community nutrition and am passionate about public health. I think I have been and can still be an asset to promoting health and safety to Cape County citizens. In a nutshell, I believe public health provides the greatest good for the greatest number of people.

How do you feel personally about the still-in-effect July 9 mask order?

I support it 100%. Public health agencies are granted authority by the Missouri revised statutes to issue orders for public safety when appropriate. A worldwide pandemic, unlike anything any of us have ever experienced, certainly requires the health board’s trustees to act to minimize the occurrence of diseases. The July ordinance was enacted following directives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).