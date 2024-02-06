Syler seeks third term on Cape County health trustees board

This is the third in a series of articles featuring candidates for the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees in the April 6 municipal election. The trustees are unpaid and hold regular meetings monthly. Kara Clark Summers, county clerk since 2007, told the Southeast Missourian never in her tenure have so many people filed at one time to serve as PHC trustees.
Georganne Penzel Syler was originally elected to the county health board in 2013 and is a retired Southeast Missouri State University associate professor of human environmental studies-dietetics and hospitality management. Syler graduated from Cape Girardeau Central in 1967, earned two degrees at Southeast (bachelor’s, 1971; master’s, 1980) and received her Ph.D. in 1996 from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale. She is seeking a third four-year term on the PHC board and is currently the board’s vice-chairwoman.
I have spent my career working in community nutrition and am passionate about public health. I think I have been and can still be an asset to promoting health and safety to Cape County citizens. In a nutshell, I believe public health provides the greatest good for the greatest number of people.
I support it 100%. Public health agencies are granted authority by the Missouri revised statutes to issue orders for public safety when appropriate. A worldwide pandemic, unlike anything any of us have ever experienced, certainly requires the health board’s trustees to act to minimize the occurrence of diseases. The July ordinance was enacted following directives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
I am a lifelong resident of the city of Cape and love this community. Professionally, I’m a retired registered dietitian and have taught at the secondary and university levels my entire adult life. At Southeast, I was a professor of human environmental studies and my Ph.D. is in community health. I have had the honor to serve on several boards which support older citizens, foster care, nursing and allied health professions, as well as my church and Southeast Missouri State. I am also a breast cancer survivor.
Public health is about far more than responding to a pandemic, but COVID-19 has certainly taken precedence. ... The overall goals are to plan, protect and respond to health and safety issues, to strategize for the future, to ensure we are accountable to citizens, that we function legally and are financially responsible. Also, our role is to see that our county public health center, which has shown itself to be among the most outstanding in Missouri, functions well. We’re first in the state in providing the COVID vaccine and a large part of the credit goes to our center’s coordination and support.
When we have defeated this pandemic, my goal is to support our PHC as we continue to serve Cape County through WIC, pregnancy, well-baby and well-woman care, infectious disease screenings & clinics (TB, STDs, Hep C, HIV/AIDS), dental care for school children, immunizations, asthma management, restaurant inspections and more.
I want to continue to serve on the board and contribute to this success — a success directly attributable to our outstanding director and her staff. They are superheroes who work tireless for Cape County residents
