Georganne Syler and John M. Freeze won reelection Tuesday to the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees, with newcomer Eric Becking finishing third in the race, besting incumbent Emily Tuschhoff Collins by a single vote.

Three four-year terms were open this cycle.

Kara Clark Summers, county clerk and election authority since 2007, said more candidates sought election to the PHC trustees this cycle than ever before in her tenure.

The COVID-19 mask mandate, imposed in July and recently dropped by the PHC board in favor of a "strongly recommended" position, received much attention from the candidates and the public at large.

In the race for a two-year term on the PHC board, Diane Howard defeated Cassidy M. Klein.

John Freeze

Howard, who had been appointed by the Cape Girardeau County Commission after the resignation of Patricia Ray until this municipal election, will now finish out Ray's unexpired term.

Unofficial results

(four-year term with three to elect)

Eric Becking

Diane Howard