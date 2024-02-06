Swine and Dine draws big crowd for Tailor Institute benefit

Roasted pig and crystal chandeliers graced the upscale rustic barn at Rusted Route Farms on Saturday for the Swine and Dine event to benefit the Tailor Institute of Cape Girardeau.

The threat of storms did nothing to dampen spirits of attendees, many of whom wore boots as much for walking through mud as for the atmosphere.

The Tailor Institute, founded by Dr. David Crowe in 2003, seeks to help people with high-functioning autism learn to build on their skills.

The organization’s namesake, David’s son, Taylor Crowe, is autistic, and he works with the Tailor Institute to develop his skill as an artist and help him “tailor” a life for himself.

More than 250 guests attended Saturday, said Jenny Goncher of the Tailor Institute.

Guests wear autism-awareness shirts at Rusted Route Farms on Saturday during a Swine and Dine pig roast benefiting The Tailor Institute. BEN MATTHEWS

Goncher said the organization likely will not have donation totals until next week, thanks to the generosity of guests.

Tickets sold for $75 each or $600 for a table of eight.

“This event is designed for people to come together as a community and have a great time in support of an organization doing very unique work,” Goncher said.

Tailor Institute director Carrie Tracy said this was the largest crowd at a fundraiser such as this, and she thanked all sponsors and attendees.

“You make this possible,” Tracy said.

\The barn at Rusted Route Farms fills with guests as a thunderstorm approaches Saturday during a Swine and Dine pig roast benefiting The Tailor Institute. BEN MATTHEWS

Attendee April Swofford is director of Autism Awareness of Southeast Missouri, a not-for-profit in Jackson that seeks to improve collaboration between agencies and service providers, but “we bring awareness more than anything,” she said.

Swofford’s son, who is 9, is autistic, so her interest is personal and professional, she said.