Swift-water rescue squad from Cape, Jackson deploys to Texas

A 10-member swift-water rescue team of Cape Girardeau and Jackson firefighters has been deployed to flood-ravaged Texas to help with recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

The firefighters — eight from the Cape Girardeau department and two from the Jackson department — left for Texas at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, four hours after being notified they would be deployed, Cape Girardeau fire chief Rick Ennis said.

The team drove to Texas, bringing along three boats and an enclosed trailer containing supplies and support gear.

Firefighters from Cape Girardeau and Jackson were deployed to Texas to help with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts Pictured are, from left, Sean Mitchell, Brad Dillow, Jason Poole, Ben Buckus, Matt Mittrucker, Mike McLemore, Drew Goodale, Chris Venable, Justin Farrar. Not pictured, Mark Hasheider. Cape Girardeau Fire Department

Ennis said the team is equipped to be self-sufficient for eight days.

The trailer contains sleeping bags, cots, food and water for the firefighters, as well as fuel, the chief said.

Ennis and Jackson fire chief Jason Mouser said their firefighters were ready to help.

“We are glad just to be able to do it. They just want to get their hands dirty, and they just want to get in there to help,” Mouser said.

Ennis said the firefighters “spend a lot of time training and preparing for incidents like this.”