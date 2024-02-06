All sections
NewsSeptember 1, 2017
Swift-water rescue squad from Cape, Jackson deploys to Texas
A 10-member swift-water rescue team of Cape Girardeau and Jackson firefighters has been deployed to flood-ravaged Texas to help with recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. The firefighters — eight from the Cape Girardeau department and two from the Jackson department — left for Texas at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, four hours after being notified they would be deployed, Cape Girardeau fire chief Rick Ennis said...
Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss
Firefighters prepare to be deployed to Texas on Wednesday afternoon at Fire Station No. 1 in Cape Girardeau.
Firefighters prepare to be deployed to Texas on Wednesday afternoon at Fire Station No. 1 in Cape Girardeau.

A 10-member swift-water rescue team of Cape Girardeau and Jackson firefighters has been deployed to flood-ravaged Texas to help with recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

The firefighters — eight from the Cape Girardeau department and two from the Jackson department — left for Texas at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, four hours after being notified they would be deployed, Cape Girardeau fire chief Rick Ennis said.

The team drove to Texas, bringing along three boats and an enclosed trailer containing supplies and support gear.

Firefighters from Cape Girardeau and Jackson were deployed to Texas to help with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts Pictured are, from left, Sean Mitchell, Brad Dillow, Jason Poole, Ben Buckus, Matt Mittrucker, Mike McLemore, Drew Goodale, Chris Venable, Justin Farrar. Not pictured, Mark Hasheider.
Firefighters from Cape Girardeau and Jackson were deployed to Texas to help with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts Pictured are, from left, Sean Mitchell, Brad Dillow, Jason Poole, Ben Buckus, Matt Mittrucker, Mike McLemore, Drew Goodale, Chris Venable, Justin Farrar. Not pictured, Mark Hasheider.

Ennis said the team is equipped to be self-sufficient for eight days.

The trailer contains sleeping bags, cots, food and water for the firefighters, as well as fuel, the chief said.

Ennis and Jackson fire chief Jason Mouser said their firefighters were ready to help.

“We are glad just to be able to do it. They just want to get their hands dirty, and they just want to get in there to help,” Mouser said.

Ennis said the firefighters “spend a lot of time training and preparing for incidents like this.”

The swift-water rescue team reported to a staging area in College Station, Texas, on Thursday.

Ennis and Mouser said they are in regular communication with the team.

Ennis said Missouri’s State Emergency Management Agency alerted the group a few days ago they might be deployed.

Such a response takes planning, he said.

“It’s not just hop in a truck and start off,” Ennis said.

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

Pertinent address:

College Station, Texas

Local News
