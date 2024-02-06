'Sweetie Pie's' star says he did not arrange nephew's death

ST. LOUIS -- A former star in a St. Louis-based "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's" reality television show testified Tuesday that he was not involved in the killing of his nephew.

James "Tim" Norman, 43, is accused of hiring two people to kill 21-year-old Andre Montgomery in March 2016 and then trying to cash a $450,000 life insurance policy he took out on his nephew in the months before he was killed.

Norman, 43, told jurors that he helped his nephew move to St. Louis about 18 months before he was killed and supported him financially because he was trying to watch out for Montgomery, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

"This is my brother's kid, so I tried my best to step in and be a father figure," Norman told the jury. "I tried my best to show him right from wrong and tried to be a friend at the same time."

Norman and Montgomery starred in "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's," a reality show on the OWN network that was based at a popular soul-food business founded by Norman's mother and Montgomery's grandmother, Robbie Montgomery.

Norman is facing two federal murder-for-hire counts and one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud.

Prosecutors said Norman paid $10,000 to an exotic dancer, Terica Ellis, to lure his nephew to the site where he was shot and paid $5,000 to Travell Anthony Hill to shoot Montgomery.

Ellis and Hill have both pleaded guilty to participating in the scheme.