'Sweetie Pie' star found guilty in nephew's shooting death

ST. LOUIS -- A federal jury on Friday convicted a former star of the St. Louis-based reality TV show "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's" of arranging the shooting death of his nephew.

The jury deliberated about 17 hours over three days before reaching its verdict in the murder-for-hire case against James "Tim" Norman, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. He was charged with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.

Norman and his nephew, Andre Montgomery, both starred in the long-running OWN reality show about a popular soul-food business founded in the St. Louis area by Robbie Montgomery -- Norman's mother and Andre's grandmother.

Prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty but Norman could be sentenced to up to life in prison. Sentencing is set for Dec. 15.

Federal prosecutors said Norman, 43, hired two people to kill the 21-year-old Montgomery on March 14, 2016, then tried to cash a $450,000 life insurance policy taken out on his nephew months earlier.

Defense attorney Michael Leonard said after the verdict that he and Norman were "extremely surprised and disappointed in the outcome" of the case. He said they plan to appeal and Norman continues to be optimistic he will eventually prevail.

Leonard said the testimony during the trial of two co-conspirators was shown to be "extremely non-credible." And he said Norman testified well during the trial, noting he was not cross-examined.

U.S. Attorney Sayler Fleming said she was "very, very pleased" with the verdict but her office would make no further statements until after the sentencing.

During closing arguments, Assistant U.S. Attorney Angie Danis said Norman was the architect of the plan to kill Montgomery.

"This plan doesn't exist but for Tim Norman's greed," Danis said.

Leonard argued in his closing argument that the murder plot presented by prosecutors was a "made up theory."