April 14, 2020

Sweet relief: Jackson Donuts opens second location in Cape Girardeau

Jackson Donuts has a devoted following, and a quick glance at online reviews points to a few reasons why: friendly staff, quick service, and melt-in-your-mouth glazed doughnuts. The atmosphere doesn’t hurt either. The focus is all on the food: doughnuts’ aroma permeates the space, with a hint of fresh coffee and, more faintly, the breakfast sandwiches are also in evidence. Doughnuts line the display case, from original glazed to cream horns to blueberry cake...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Jackson Donuts owner Soveat Van poses for a photo Monday, April 13, 2020, at the shop's new Cape Girardeau location, 1131 N. Kingshighway.
Jackson Donuts owner Soveat Van poses for a photo Monday, April 13, 2020, at the shop's new Cape Girardeau location, 1131 N. Kingshighway.

Jackson Donuts has a devoted following, and a quick glance at online reviews points to a few reasons why: friendly staff, quick service, and melt-in-your-mouth glazed doughnuts.

The atmosphere doesn’t hurt either. The focus is all on the food: doughnuts’ aroma permeates the space, with a hint of fresh coffee and, more faintly, the breakfast sandwiches are also in evidence. Doughnuts line the display case, from original glazed to cream horns to blueberry cake.

After several years of successful operation in Jackson, the company is now open at a second location in a strip mall at 1131 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, offering essentially the same menu as in Jackson, owner Soveat Van said.

Van said the name is the same so people will know it’s the same company.

COVID-19 meant the mid-March opening date was delayed by about two weeks, Van said, and the shop is temporarily open for carryout only. Eventually, dine-in will be offered, just as in Jackson.

Those restrictions haven’t stopped people from stopping in, he said.

“People are excited,” he said. “They’re saying ‘We’re happy you came here, we’ve been driving over just to get doughnuts.’”

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

