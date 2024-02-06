Sweet relief: Jackson Donuts opens second location in Cape Girardeau

Jackson Donuts has a devoted following, and a quick glance at online reviews points to a few reasons why: friendly staff, quick service, and melt-in-your-mouth glazed doughnuts.

The atmosphere doesn’t hurt either. The focus is all on the food: doughnuts’ aroma permeates the space, with a hint of fresh coffee and, more faintly, the breakfast sandwiches are also in evidence. Doughnuts line the display case, from original glazed to cream horns to blueberry cake.

After several years of successful operation in Jackson, the company is now open at a second location in a strip mall at 1131 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, offering essentially the same menu as in Jackson, owner Soveat Van said.