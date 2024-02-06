Swans, city of Cape Girardeau settle condemnation case

The city of Cape Girardeau has agreed to pay $112,500 to state Rep. Kathy Swan and her husband, Reg, to settle a condemnation case.

Judge Robin Fulton signed the consent judgment Friday, bringing an end to months of litigation over property the city took in connection with the extension of Veterans Memorial Drive.

The street borders the Swans' property.

"We are glad that it is over," Reg Swan said Monday.

"We had a very fair mediator. We are satisfied with the settlement," he said.

Equipment sits Monday at the construction site for Veterans Memorial Drive behind the Swans' property. BEN MATTHEWS

City manager Scott Meyer said, "We felt we ended up at a fair place."

The "public taking" of property is "always difficult," Meyer said.

"We let the process work, and we feel it was fair to the taxpayers," he said.

The city offered $58,375 for three acres, well below an appraised value of more than $119,000 reported by the Swans.

On Dec. 29, 2015, condemnation commissioners awarded the Swans $67,200. The Swans received that money Feb. 18, 2016.

The settlement means the city now will pay another $45,300 to the Swans, according to the consent judgment issued in Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court.