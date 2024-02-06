Swan updates legislative actions

Missouri's budget, upcoming ballot issues and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic were among the topics discussed by 147th District State Rep. Kathy Swan Friday as part of her annual legislative update Friday during the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's First Friday Coffee.

Coronavirus, Swan said, has impacted Missouri's revenues and has forced the state to make deep funding cuts.

"We had to cut $700 million from what the governor's original proposed budget was," she said.

While funding through the federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act has helped lessen the impact of the state budget cuts, Swan said the financial pinch is continuing into the current fiscal year, which began July 1.

"On June 30 we realized our revenue picture was not what we hoped it would be," she said, "so again there are $448 million of (budget) restrictions. The good news, if there's good news in this, is that K-12 and higher education will both be funded at the same level as last fiscal year."

She also noted Missouri lawmakers approved legislation exempting federal coronavirus stimulus payments from state income tax: "They're already exempt from federal taxes, but now they're (also) exempted by the state."

In her comments about voting and election processes, Swan said the state has reduced restrictions on absentee voting by mail. Typically, absentee ballots must be notarized.