Swan talks commissioner role at GOP women's group meeting

Kathy Swan, a former politician and current Missouri Labor and Industrial Relations commissioner, described the specifics of her position at a meeting of the Cape Girardeau County Republican Women’s Club on Friday, Aug. 4.

In front of nearly 20 attendees, Swan dove into the history of the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations and some of the work she’s done as a commissioner.

“We’re making decisions that impact people’s lives and their livelihood, and sometimes there are medical issues, too, if it’s a worker’s compensation issue,” Swan said. “We take it very seriously.”

Kathy Swan

The commission has three seats, all appointed by the governor, with one commissioner each representing the public, employers and employees. Members serve six-year terms. As a higher appellate authority, they rule on decisions that have already been made but were later appealed.

Swan is the employer representative, being the former president of her father’s telecommunications company. The public representative, currently Rodney Campbell, must be licensed to practice law in Missouri.

The employee representative seat is vacant. Since the commissioners cannot all be of the same political party, Swan said whoever takes up the mantle will have to be a Democrat.

In the 2022 fiscal year, the commission ruled on 3,346 decisions, almost all of which were unemployment claims. Swan said the coronavirus pandemic led to an increased number of those compared to previous years.