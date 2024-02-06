Swan says primary is 'over' but does not concede

Republican voters in state Senate District 27 apparently won’t need to wait for a possible recount to know who their general election candidate is.

Kathy Swan of Cape Girardeau, who represents District 147 in the state House, said in a social media post Wednesday her primary race with District 148 state Rep. Holly Rehder of Sikeston, Missouri, had ended.

“I want to thank everyone who supported me by volunteering your time and resources. With your help, we were able to run a strong campaign. The results were not what we hoped, but sometimes God has another plan,” she said. “A senator’s work for the people is of vital importance, and I wish Holly the best. With the primary over, our focus now must be to get Republicans to the polls this November. Continued conservative leadership is of the utmost importance for our state and our nation, and we have a strong slate of candidates we need to stand behind in the general election.”

However, in an online comment on this story, Swan denied she had conceded the race.

Swan was unavailable for direct comment Tuesday night and Wednesday.

The district spans six counties, and primary voters cast 33,527 ballots in the race. In complete but unofficial results, Rehder won by 141 votes, 16,834 to 16,693 — a difference of 0.4%.

State law allows for recounts in races decided by 0.5% or less.