NewsOctober 18, 2021

Swan, Perry County organization honored by state tourism bureau

Former state Rep. Kathy Swan and Perry County Heritage Tourism received awards from the Missouri Division of Tourism during the annual Governor's Conference on Tourism last week in Branson. Swan received the Inaugural Film Industry Champion Award, which is presented to someone who advocates for the film industry and works to expand its presence in Missouri, according to a news release from the division...

Southeast Missourian
A Nativity scene is displayed Dec. 18 at St. Maurus Catholic Church in Biehle, Missouri. The church participated in the 2020 Christmas Country Church Tour.
A Nativity scene is displayed Dec. 18 at St. Maurus Catholic Church in Biehle, Missouri. The church participated in the 2020 Christmas Country Church Tour.Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian, file

Former state Rep. Kathy Swan and Perry County Heritage Tourism received awards from the Missouri Division of Tourism during the annual Governor's Conference on Tourism last week in Branson.

Kathy Swan
Kathy Swan

Swan received the Inaugural Film Industry Champion Award, which is presented to someone who advocates for the film industry and works to expand its presence in Missouri, according to a news release from the division.

Swan worked to reinstate the Missouri Film Production Incentive by educating fellow legislators about the economic benefits of film production in the state, inspiring more lawmakers to support the film incentive program.

Perry County Heritage Tourism's Christmas Country Church Tour was the winner of this year's Pathfinder Award, which recognizes the efforts of individuals and organizations that successfully target a specific niche tourism market, the release stated.

The tour began with six rural churches and has grown to include 39 churches in Southeast Missouri. The self-guided tour features the art, architecture and history of the churches as well as holiday decor, attracting visitors from throughout the area. In 2020, a virtual tour via Facebook Live was offered to accommodate a wider audience.

Local News
