Swan, Perry County organization honored by state tourism bureau

Swan worked to reinstate the Missouri Film Production Incentive by educating fellow legislators about the economic benefits of film production in the state, inspiring more lawmakers to support the film incentive program.

Perry County Heritage Tourism's Christmas Country Church Tour was the winner of this year's Pathfinder Award, which recognizes the efforts of individuals and organizations that successfully target a specific niche tourism market, the release stated.

The tour began with six rural churches and has grown to include 39 churches in Southeast Missouri. The self-guided tour features the art, architecture and history of the churches as well as holiday decor, attracting visitors from throughout the area. In 2020, a virtual tour via Facebook Live was offered to accommodate a wider audience.