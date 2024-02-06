SW Missouri health system to require vaccines for employees

JOPLIN, Mo. -- One of Missouri's biggest hospital systems announced Monday it would require its employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, wasting little time after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to Pfizer's version of the drug.

CoxHealth, which is based in Springfield but has several other facilities in the state's southwest, said hours after the FDA's announcement its workers will be required to have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 15. CEO Steve Edwards said in a statement "careful consideration" would be given to requests for exemptions for religious or health reasons, and that anyone granted exemptions would be required to undergo testing for the virus.

CoxHealth officials said about 70% of the system's employees are already vaccinated, including more than 90% of its physicians.

"This decision is ultimately led by science, which has shown us that vaccinations are the way we can end this pandemic," Edwards said. "Ultimately, this decision has been made in support of our most urgent priority of protecting our employees, patients and community."