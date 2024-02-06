'Suspicious item' found at Winks in Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau police were investigating a suspicious item Monday morning at Winks in Cape Girardeau.
A spokesman for the police department said the store, at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Perryville Road, had been evacuated and the investigation was ongoing.
