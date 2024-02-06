Suspended ex-Missouri judge resigns powerful appointment

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A former Missouri judge on Tuesday stepped down from a powerful appointment after the Missouri Supreme Court suspended his law license for threatening a political opponent years ago.

Judges on the state's high court ruled unanimously to suspend Philip Prewitt's law license indefinitely. He can apply to be reinstated in two years.

Prewitt resigned from his position as an administrative judge on the Administrative Hearing Commission shortly after the ruling, a spokeswoman for Republican Gov. Mike Parson confirmed. Commissioners must be members of the Missouri Bar.

Parson appointed Prewitt to the commission in 2019, as a fight over an abortion clinic's license was gearing up. The influential but largely low-profile panel handles disputes between state agencies and businesses or individuals.

Prewitt's law license suspension is related to allegations made against Prewitt during his time as an associate circuit judge in Macon County.

The court found that Prewitt, a Republican, abused his position as a judge by threatening to reveal details of affairs that Democratic challenger Kristen Burks' husband had in hopes of dissuading her from running against him in 2018.

Court records show the FBI eventually got involved and asked Burks to wear a recorder while confronting Prewitt at a local restaurant about an anonymous letter to her daughter that "crudely described her husband's infidelity."

Prewitt told Burks he didn't write the letter but he would publicly talk about the extramarital affairs if Burks didn't drop out of the judge's race, according to a transcript of the conversation included in the Supreme Court ruling.

"If you don't run, no, I'm not going to talk about it," Prewitt said. "But if you do, yes, it's going to be everywhere."