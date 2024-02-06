Suspended Cape Girardeau County coroner seeks delay in court actions

Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan filed two extensions Tuesday, Feb. 27, to delay court actions intended to remove him from office.
In his court filing faxed to the court Tuesday morning, Jordan wrote to Judge Jerel Lee Poor, "First, I would like to say thank you for the extended date for the civil case. Now I am requesting for another extended date for 14 days for the civil case."
The filing asked the judge to contact him by phone. "Thank you for your time and patience," the filing reads.
Jordan filed a second request Tuesday afternoon, which stated, "According from (sic) a meeting with AG Office with Attorney Chapel (sic), and Pat McBride, the Attorney General office stated to them that I can ask for extended date. I am NOW (sic) asking for 20 more days. Also there will be an attorney involved after speaking with one."
A response from the judge had not been filed online as of late Tuesday afternoon.
Missouri's online court database still shows no attorney representing Jordan on either the civil or criminal cases against him. Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker said previously the county will not represent Jordan in either case.
Jordan has been accused by the state attorney general's office of filing three false death certificates, charges considered Class E felonies. The coroner is also accused of stealing less than $20 from a deceased person's wallet, a misdemeanor.
The AG's office filed the Quo Warranto filing, a civil matter, in court Feb. 8. Jordan was given 10 days to respond to the filing, for which the court could ultimately remove Jordan from office. Judge Poor granted another 10-day extension Feb. 16.
The courts have ruled that Jordan may not serve in the capacity of coroner while the Quo Warranto filing is pending. In the meantime, the county is paying Jordan his salary. Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson has temporarily taken over administrative duties of the coroner. The county commission has appointed three deputy coroners to serve under the sheriff until the Quo Warranto issue is resolved.
