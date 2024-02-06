All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsFebruary 28, 2024

Suspended Cape Girardeau County coroner seeks delay in court actions

Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan filed two extensions Tuesday, Feb. 27, to delay court actions intended to remove him from office. In his court filing faxed to the court Tuesday morning, Jordan wrote to Judge Jerel Lee Poor, "First, I would like to say thank you for the extended date for the civil case. Now I am requesting for another extended date for 14 days for the civil case."...

Bob Miller avatar
Bob Miller
Wavis Jordan
Wavis Jordan

Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan filed two extensions Tuesday, Feb. 27, to delay court actions intended to remove him from office.

In his court filing faxed to the court Tuesday morning, Jordan wrote to Judge Jerel Lee Poor, "First, I would like to say thank you for the extended date for the civil case. Now I am requesting for another extended date for 14 days for the civil case."

The filing asked the judge to contact him by phone. "Thank you for your time and patience," the filing reads.

Jordan filed a second request Tuesday afternoon, which stated, "According from (sic) a meeting with AG Office with Attorney Chapel (sic), and Pat McBride, the Attorney General office stated to them that I can ask for extended date. I am NOW (sic) asking for 20 more days. Also there will be an attorney involved after speaking with one."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

A response from the judge had not been filed online as of late Tuesday afternoon.

Missouri's online court database still shows no attorney representing Jordan on either the civil or criminal cases against him. Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker said previously the county will not represent Jordan in either case.

Jordan has been accused by the state attorney general's office of filing three false death certificates, charges considered Class E felonies. The coroner is also accused of stealing less than $20 from a deceased person's wallet, a misdemeanor.

The AG's office filed the Quo Warranto filing, a civil matter, in court Feb. 8. Jordan was given 10 days to respond to the filing, for which the court could ultimately remove Jordan from office. Judge Poor granted another 10-day extension Feb. 16.

The courts have ruled that Jordan may not serve in the capacity of coroner while the Quo Warranto filing is pending. In the meantime, the county is paying Jordan his salary. Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson has temporarily taken over administrative duties of the coroner. The county commission has appointed three deputy coroners to serve under the sheriff until the Quo Warranto issue is resolved.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SE...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy