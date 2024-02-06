Suspended Cape Girardeau County coroner seeks delay in court actions

Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan filed two extensions Tuesday, Feb. 27, to delay court actions intended to remove him from office.

In his court filing faxed to the court Tuesday morning, Jordan wrote to Judge Jerel Lee Poor, "First, I would like to say thank you for the extended date for the civil case. Now I am requesting for another extended date for 14 days for the civil case."

The filing asked the judge to contact him by phone. "Thank you for your time and patience," the filing reads.

Jordan filed a second request Tuesday afternoon, which stated, "According from (sic) a meeting with AG Office with Attorney Chapel (sic), and Pat McBride, the Attorney General office stated to them that I can ask for extended date. I am NOW (sic) asking for 20 more days. Also there will be an attorney involved after speaking with one."