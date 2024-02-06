Suspects in Cape apartment shooting homicide still at large

Weeks after a shooting left a man dead inside a Cape Girardeau apartment complex, police say the two suspects wanted in connection to the case remain at large, armed and dangerous.
Maurice Patterson Jr. and Thomas Q. Bean, both 19, are wanted for their involvement in the homicide Dec. 11 inside a second-floor apartment unit at 652 S. Spring St.
The incident occurred at approximately 9:54 a.m., when 53-year-old Richard R. Reeves of Decatur, Michigan, sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. The shooting suspects fled the scene, and the victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he later died.
Two days later, Patterson and Bean were charged with felony counts of first-degree robbery, second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.
According to a news release Monday from Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann, the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad was activated the day of the shooting and continues to investigate multiple leads pertaining to the case.
Bean’s arrest warrant was signed by Judge Scott A. Lipke, who set a $1 million cash-only bond. Patterson’s arrest warrant was signed by Judge Frank E. Miller with no bond.
Police have received numerous tips regarding the case since the investigation began, Hann stated, and law enforcement officers have consequently searched several residences and locations.
“Unfortunately, these searches have been unsuccessful up to this point and the suspects remain at large,” Hann wrote.
Bean and Patterson should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the release.
Members of the public with information about either of the suspects’ whereabouts are encouraged to contact law enforcement.
An anonymous tip line for the Cape Girardeau Police Department can be reached by calling (573) 339-6313 and the business line can be reached at (573) 335-6621.
