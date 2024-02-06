Suspects in Cape apartment shooting homicide still at large

Weeks after a shooting left a man dead inside a Cape Girardeau apartment complex, police say the two suspects wanted in connection to the case remain at large, armed and dangerous.

Thomas Q. Bean

Maurice Patterson Jr. and Thomas Q. Bean, both 19, are wanted for their involvement in the homicide Dec. 11 inside a second-floor apartment unit at 652 S. Spring St.

Maurice Patterson Jr.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:54 a.m., when 53-year-old Richard R. Reeves of Decatur, Michigan, sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. The shooting suspects fled the scene, and the victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he later died.

Two days later, Patterson and Bean were charged with felony counts of first-degree robbery, second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.