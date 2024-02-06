Suspected serial killer charged in two Kansas deaths

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A man already charged with four deaths in the St. Louis area was charged Thursday with two killings at an apartment complex in Kansas City, Kansas.

Perez Reed, 26, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Damon Washington Irvin and Rau'daja De'Naya Farrow, whose bodies were found in separate apartments at that Wyandotte Towers Apartments in downtown Kansas City, Kansas.

Irvin was killed between Oct. 28 and 29 and Farrow was killed Oct. 29, the Wyandotte County District Attorney's Office said in a news release. His bond was set at $1 million.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office charged Reed on Nov. 9 in the shooting deaths of two people in the city in September. That came two days after he was charged in two other fatal shootings in September in St. Louis County. He was being held in St. Louis on $2 million bond.

A phone call to the office of a public defender assigned to Reed's case in St. Louis rang unanswered Thursday. It was not immediately clear whether Reed had an attorney in the Kansas cases.

An FBI affidavit states surveillance video showed Reed entering Irvin's apartment Oct. 28. The videos also showed Reed and Farrow entering the complex on the night of Oct. 29, with Reed leaving 15 minutes later.