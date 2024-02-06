Suspected serial killer charged in Missouri over seventh death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A suspected serial killer already charged in six killings in the Kansas City and St. Louis areas has been charged with first-degree murder in a seventh death.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced the new murder charge Friday against Perez Deshay Reed. Baker also charged Reed with one count of armed criminal action and two counts of fraud involving a credit or debit device.

The most recent charges against the 26-year-old Reed, who lived in the St. Louis area, stem from the November shooting death of Stephon D. Johnson of Kansas City, Missouri. The prosecutor's office did not provide Johnson's age.

Brian Horneyer, an assistant Missouri public defender in St. Louis representing Reed did not immediately return messages seeking comment left Saturday on his office phone and cellphone.

When law enforcement officers arrested Reed in nearby Independence on warrants from St. Louis County, they found a key on him that fit a deadbolt lock at Johnson's apartment, Baker's office said, citing court documents. Testing indicated DNA collected from an empty cigarillo package found in Johnson's apartment was connected to Reed, Baker's office said.