NewsFebruary 5, 2018

Suspected arson damages Cape Splash

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a fire Saturday morning at Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center. Five engines and one ladder truck responded to a report of fire in the pump house and attic areas of the building at 1565 N. Kingshighway at about 7:40 a.m., according to a fact sheet from battalion chief Mark Starnes...

Southeast Missourian

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a fire Saturday morning at Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center.

Five engines and one ladder truck responded to a report of fire in the pump house and attic areas of the building at 1565 N. Kingshighway at about 7:40 a.m., according to a fact sheet from battalion chief Mark Starnes.

The fire was under control about 20 minutes after the initial call, Starnes wrote.

The fire was deemed suspicious and the fire marshal was called to investigate, according to the report. The fire marshal determined the fire was arson, and the Cape Girardeau Police Department and fire marshalï¿½s office are investigating, Starnes wrote.

The smoke and fire caused moderate damage, estimated at $750,000, to the structure and its contents, the reported stated.

Pertinent address:

1565 N. Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

