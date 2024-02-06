Suspected arson damages Cape Splash

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a fire Saturday morning at Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center.

Five engines and one ladder truck responded to a report of fire in the pump house and attic areas of the building at 1565 N. Kingshighway at about 7:40 a.m., according to a fact sheet from battalion chief Mark Starnes.

The fire was under control about 20 minutes after the initial call, Starnes wrote.