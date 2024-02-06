Suspect taken into custody in connection with shooting

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in the 600 and 700 blocks of Bellevue Street in Cape Girardeau. Officers arrived at the scene about 1:30 a.m. Sept. 17 in response to a shots-fired call. They found evidence of shots fired and located a victim with an apparent gunshot wound several blocks away. The victim was taken to a local hospital with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening injury.

Campbell is being held with no bond.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident and ask anyone with information to contact the police department at (573) 335-6621; anonymous tip line, (573) 339-6313; or text “CAPEPD” to 847411.