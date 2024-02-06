Suspect taken into custody in connection with shooting

A Cape Girardeau man has been charged in connection with a Sept. 17 shooting.
A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department said police, assisted by Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office personnel, arrested Kalum Campbell, 28, on Thursday, Oct. 12, at a residence in the 0-100 block of Rivercrest Drive in Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Campbell with several felonies — first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, two counts of Class B first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred in the 600 and 700 blocks of Bellevue Street in Cape Girardeau. Officers arrived at the scene about 1:30 a.m. Sept. 17 in response to a shots-fired call. They found evidence of shots fired and located a victim with an apparent gunshot wound several blocks away. The victim was taken to a local hospital with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening injury.
Campbell is being held with no bond.
Authorities continue to investigate the incident and ask anyone with information to contact the police department at (573) 335-6621; anonymous tip line, (573) 339-6313; or text “CAPEPD” to 847411.
