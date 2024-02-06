Suspect suffers life-threatening injuries in 'gunfight'

Two officers arrived and saw the man on the porch with a handgun in each hand, Panus said.

"They tried to speak with him. They ordered him several times to drop his weapon. They tried to de-escalate the situation," she said.

But the man "raised a gun at the officers and a gunfight did ensue," Panus said. Both officers fired at the man. The officers were unhurt. Panus said investigators don't know whether the suspect or the officers fired first.