NewsApril 20, 2022

Suspect sought in alleged credit card thefts

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office personnel are seeking information about a suspect wanted in connection with alleged credit card thefts. According to a social media post, authorities said the suspect has used the cards to purchase items at local businesses...

Southeast Missourian
This person is wanted in connection with alleged credit card thefts in the area.
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office personnel are seeking information about a suspect wanted in connection with alleged credit card thefts.

According to a social media post, authorities said the suspect has used the cards to purchase items at local businesses.

Anyone with information about the suspect should contact the department's detective division, (573) 243-3551.

Local News

