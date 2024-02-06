Suspect sought in alleged credit card thefts

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office personnel are seeking information about a suspect wanted in connection with alleged credit card thefts.
According to a social media post, authorities said the suspect has used the cards to purchase items at local businesses.
Anyone with information about the suspect should contact the department's detective division, (573) 243-3551.
