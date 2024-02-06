Suspect named in Friday stabbing in Cape

Eldon McAdory, 46, has been charged with domestic assault in the first degree and armed criminal action for an alleged stabbing Friday in Cape Girardeau.
The incident occurred in the 400 block of North West End Boulevard. Cpl. Ryan Droege, public information officer for the Cape Girardeau Police Department, said the stabbing was an isolated incident stemming from a disagreement. McAdory was arrested at the scene. The victim was treated by EMTS on site as well.
McAdory is being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond.
