Suspect in warrant arrest flees, crashes into Cape Girardeau home

The driver of a gray 2019 Nissan Rogue was arrested Tuesday after leading police on a brief pursuit, which ended when the driver crashed into a home at 413 S. Benton St.

A probable-cause statement written by Cape Girardeau officer Jonathan Brotz identified the driver of the vehicle as 23-year-old Colin A. Berry of Cape Girardeau, who had a felony warrant out of Cape Girardeau County for failure to appear on charges of possession of a controlled substance.

Brotz stated the incident began at about 12:10 p.m. in a gravel parking lot at 401 S. Pacific St. when Cape Girardeau police observed Berry in the Nissan compact SUV.

Due to a previous encounter where the suspect fled on foot, Brotz stated he retrieved his patrol K-9 unit, Jango, from his vehicle then approached the suspect vehicle.

Upon the officer’s approach, the suspect vehicle made a half-circle turn in the parking lot and began traveling south out of the parking lot, Brotz stated, at which point he observed Berry driving the vehicle with one passenger in the front seat.

The Nissan entered an alleyway running east and west alongside 401 S. Pacific St. and fled going west through the alleyway toward South Benton Street at a high rate of speed, Brotz wrote.

At the end of the alleyway, the suspect began to turn south onto South Benton Street, according to Brotz, but continued west after seeing another Cape Girardeau patrol unit traveling north toward him.

While attempting to enter another alleyway across the street, the suspect vehicle entered the front yard of 413 S. Benton St. where it collided with the side of the home and came to a stop, according to the statement.

Occupants at the home said they were inside the residence when the crash occurred, but no one inside was injured.