Suspect in tot's death gets life for abusing another girl

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A Springfield man awaiting trial in the killing of a toddler has been sentenced to two life sentences plus another 10 years for abusing a different child.

Judge Thomas Mountjoy said 33-year-old Kenneth Davis had demonstrated he "simply cannot be around children" in ordering the sentence Friday for seven counts of child abuse for the July 2018 beating of an 8-year-old girl, the Springfield News-Leader reported.

Deputies said Davis' assault left the girl with a bruised and bloodied face and clumps of hair missing two months after the May 2018 death of 2-year-old Kinzlea Kilgore in Buffalo. The older girl has since recovered from her injuries.