Suspect in Poplar Bluff school inquiry found dead

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — A Poplar Bluff School District teacher who was on administrative leave and under investigation by law enforcement was found dead Wednesday morning.

Joel McDuffey, 37, softball head coach and baseball assistant coach, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Butler County Coroner Jim Akers.

It is believed McDuffey died sometime Tuesday, Akers said.

McDuffey was discovered shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday in his home by deputies with the Butler County Sheriff's Department who were attempting to serve an ex parte order, Sheriff Mark Dobbs said. An ex parte order is a temporary order of protection issued by a court.

Through the death investigation, the sheriff's department learned McDuffey was the subject of an ongoing investigation by the Poplar Bluff Police Department in relation to misconduct involving a student or students, Dobbs said. A joint investigation was conducted by the coroner's office and the sheriff's department.

Poplar Bluff School District officials released information March 25 that a high school employee had been placed on paid administrative leave because of allegations of a "breach of board policy regarding the professional conduct" of an employee at the high school related to a student.