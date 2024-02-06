Suspect in LDS fire identified, charged with hate crime

The man arrested for allegedly setting fire Sunday evening to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Cape Girardeau has been charged with a hate crime.

Christopher Pritchard

According to Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker, Christopher Pritchard, 45, a homeless Cape Girardeau man, is being charged with first-degree property damage motivated by discrimination in addition to second-degree arson, burglary and felony stealing.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. Sunday, multiple crews responded to a fire at the church, 1048 W. Cape Rock Drive, to find the building engulfed in flames, a news release from the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office stated. No one was injured in the fire, but the building was deemed a total loss.

According to a probable-cause statement signed by Sgt. Ed Curtis, the sheriff’s office had received a request for an extra patrol Friday because the church had been having problems with Pritchard, who allegedly threatened to assault a church bishop as well as “burn the church down.”

At approximately 9:55 p.m. Sunday, a motorist flagged Curtis down and told him he and his wife witnessed a man near the church when they had driven by earlier in the evening. The driver also saw the man when he was driving on his way back home from Cape Girardeau, according to the statement. The driver said the man looked suspicious because he was wearing a dark hoodie and jacket and was carrying a large backpack. The driver told Curtis when he saw the church was on fire he suspected it may be the person he had seen previously.

A majority of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Cape Girardeau, seen Monday, was damaged Sunday night by a three-alarm fire. Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian

Another sheriff’s deputy made contact with a witness who said he and his girlfriend saw smoke coming from the church and immediately called the sheriff’s office, Curtis wrote. The witness told officers he saw a man standing behind the apartments near the church wearing similar clothing as described by the other witness.

Curtis located Pritchard approximately a mile and a half away from the church, according to the statement. Pritchard told Curtis he had been at a friend’s house and was walking home. When asked where his friend lived, Pritchard said he didn’t know.