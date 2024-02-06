All sections
NewsMay 6, 2022
Suspect in high-speed chase fatally shot by police, trooper
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A man suspected of leading police on a chase in two states has been fatally shot by officers, police said. Mekiah Harris, 26, of Kansas City, Kansas, was killed in the shooting Tuesday night near Platte City, Missouri, police said...
Associated Press
story image illustation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A man suspected of leading police on a chase in two states has been fatally shot by officers, police said.

Mekiah Harris, 26, of Kansas City, Kansas, was killed in the shooting Tuesday night near Platte City, Missouri, police said

Kansas City, Kansas, police said Wednesday that Harris was a suspect in the Sunday shooting death of 33-year-old Michael Rehard, of Kansas City, Kansas. Two other people were injured in the shooting.

Officials said the confrontation Tuesday began when officers in Kansas City, Kansas, attempted to stop a car driven by a Harris, who sped off and led officers on a chase while driving the wrong way on Interstate 436 for several miles.

He was armed when he bailed out of the car and ran into a wooded area south of Platte City, police said. Police and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers soon surrounded the area and confronted Harris, who was fatally shot.

The Platte County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting.

State News
