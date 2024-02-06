Suspect in high-speed chase fatally shot by police, trooper

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A man suspected of leading police on a chase in two states has been fatally shot by officers, police said.

Mekiah Harris, 26, of Kansas City, Kansas, was killed in the shooting Tuesday night near Platte City, Missouri, police said

Kansas City, Kansas, police said Wednesday that Harris was a suspect in the Sunday shooting death of 33-year-old Michael Rehard, of Kansas City, Kansas. Two other people were injured in the shooting.