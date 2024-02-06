All sections
March 10, 2020

Suspect in custody, victim in critical condition after Sunday afternoon shooting in Sikeston

Officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety were called around 1:30 p.m. Sunday in reference to a victim with a gunshot wound in Sikeston, Missouri. The shooting occurred in the 800 block of Greer Avenue behind the Rent One store on East Malone Avenue and injured a 44-year-old Sikeston man, according to information shared by Sikeston DPS early Sunday evening via social media...

Ben Matthews
Cal Lane

Officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety were called around 1:30 p.m. Sunday in reference to a victim with a gunshot wound in Sikeston, Missouri.

The shooting occurred in the 800 block of Greer Avenue behind the Rent One store on East Malone Avenue and injured a 44-year-old Sikeston man, according to information shared by Sikeston DPS early Sunday evening via social media.

The social media post stated the victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment, and police spoke with several witnesses in addition to the victim.

About two hours later, the department shared an update via social media stating the suspect involved in the shooting was taken into custody at 7:11 p.m. Sunday.

The suspect was identified late Monday afternoon as Cal Lane, 29, of Sikeston, according to an email from Sikeston DPS officer Evelyn Aceves.

Lane was charged with one count of first-degree assault, one count of unlawful use of weapon, one count of armed criminal action and one count of delivery of a controlled substance, according to Aceves. He is being held without bond.

Aceves also stated the victim was in critical but stable condition with one bullet in the abdomen and several bullet fragments in the neck.

Local News
