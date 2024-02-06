Officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety were called around 1:30 p.m. Sunday in reference to a victim with a gunshot wound in Sikeston, Missouri.

The shooting occurred in the 800 block of Greer Avenue behind the Rent One store on East Malone Avenue and injured a 44-year-old Sikeston man, according to information shared by Sikeston DPS early Sunday evening via social media.

The social media post stated the victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment, and police spoke with several witnesses in addition to the victim.