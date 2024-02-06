All sections
NewsMay 14, 2022
Suspect in custody after shooting
SIKESTON, Mo. -- One person was taken into custody after a shooting Thursday morning. According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Tyler Rowe, at 9:10 a.m. officers received a report of a subject from one vehicle firing a shot at another vehicle around S. West and Malone...
By David Jenkins ~ Standard Democrat
story image illustation

SIKESTON, Mo. -- One person was taken into custody after a shooting Thursday morning.

According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Tyler Rowe, at 9:10 a.m. officers received a report of a subject from one vehicle firing a shot at another vehicle around S. West and Malone.

The victim drove to headquarters to speak to officers and while there, the suspect vehicle was located circling the building. The car was immediately located by officers and a short pursuit occurred before patrol units were able to stop the vehicle.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident, and no one was injured during the incident.

The original scene of the shooting was found to be at Sunset and Magnolia.

The case is still under investigation, and no names are being released at this time.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

