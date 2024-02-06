Suspect in car chase with Cape PD in custody

A suspect who fled from Cape Girardeau police on foot following a car chase Tuesday afternoon was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon.

Deundra Laray Moore, 21, of Charleston, Missouri, was arrested on felony charges of resisting arrest, and misdemeanor charges of careless and imprudent driving and driving while suspended.

According to Sgt. Joey Hann, at approximately 2 p.m. Tuesday, officers attempted to conduct a routine stop for a traffic violation near the intersection of North Sprigg and Emerald streets. Moore allegedly refused to pull over, traveling south through Cape Girardeau, west on Southern Expressway and south on Interstate 55 before abruptly turning onto Highway 77 near mile marker 80 and fleeing on foot.