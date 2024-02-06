All sections
NewsMarch 4, 2021

Suspect in car chase with Cape PD in custody

A suspect who fled from Cape Girardeau police on foot following a car chase Tuesday afternoon was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. Deundra Laray Moore, 21, of Charleston, Missouri, was arrested on felony charges of resisting arrest, and misdemeanor charges of careless and imprudent driving and driving while suspended. ...

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
Cpl. Richard Couch wears one of the department's new Getac body cameras Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
Cpl. Richard Couch wears one of the department's new Getac body cameras Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at the Cape Girardeau Police Department.Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian

A suspect who fled from Cape Girardeau police on foot following a car chase Tuesday afternoon was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon.

Deundra Laray Moore, 21, of Charleston, Missouri, was arrested on felony charges of resisting arrest, and misdemeanor charges of careless and imprudent driving and driving while suspended.

According to Sgt. Joey Hann, at approximately 2 p.m. Tuesday, officers attempted to conduct a routine stop for a traffic violation near the intersection of North Sprigg and Emerald streets. Moore allegedly refused to pull over, traveling south through Cape Girardeau, west on Southern Expressway and south on Interstate 55 before abruptly turning onto Highway 77 near mile marker 80 and fleeing on foot.

Along the way, Moore allegedly threw items out of the vehicle along South West End Boulevard, according to Hann. Officers found a handgun and a bag containing what appeared to be narcotics.

Resisting arrest in this case is a Class E felony because of creating a substantial risk of serious physical injury or death. Moore’s charges of careless and imprudent driving and driving while suspended are Class B and D misdemeanors respectively.

Moore remains in custody at the Cape Girardeau Police Department on a $30,000 cash-only bond.

