NewsMay 30, 2024

Suspect in Blytheville, Arkansas, murder apprehended at Cape Girardeau gas station

Local police officers apprehended a man wanted for murder in Arkansas at a Cape Girardeau gas station Wednesday, May 29. Jaquavion Edwards, 19, was arrested on a murder warrant out of Blytheville, Arkansas, according to a news release issued by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook. ...

Bob Miller avatar
Bob Miller
Jaquavion Edwards
Jaquavion Edwards

Local police officers apprehended a man wanted for murder in Arkansas at a Cape Girardeau gas station Wednesday, May 29.

Jaquavion Edwards, 19, was arrested on a murder warrant out of Blytheville, Arkansas, according to a news release issued by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.

Edwards was seen exiting a vehicle at Rhodes Convenience Store on North Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau, the news release said. Police say Edwards pulled a gun from the front of his shorts and tossed it on the floorboard of his vehicle before exiting the vehicle.

A separate news release issued by Cape Girardeau Police Department said Edwards refused to listen to commands, so officers “approached Edwards, and he was taken into custody.”

Officers recovered a loaded firearm, the release says.

The victim of the murder was Kohnali Hunt, 18, of Caruthersville, Missouri, according to a news release by the Blytheville Police Department. Hunt was shot April 21.

In addition to Edwards, five people were arrested in connection to Hunt’s murder: Rodney Hamilton-Jones, 19; Tyleik Moore, 21; Dion Grant, 21; Keion Hamilton, all of Hayti; and one juvenile. That investigation is a coordinated effort among police departments in Blytheville, Caruthersville, Pemiscot County, O’Fallon and U.S. Marshal’s Office.

Cape Girardeau Police Department, the sheriff’s office, U.S. Marshals and SEMO Drug Task Force contributed to the arrest of Edwards.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

