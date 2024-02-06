Local police officers apprehended a man wanted for murder in Arkansas at a Cape Girardeau gas station Wednesday, May 29.

Jaquavion Edwards, 19, was arrested on a murder warrant out of Blytheville, Arkansas, according to a news release issued by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.

Edwards was seen exiting a vehicle at Rhodes Convenience Store on North Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau, the news release said. Police say Edwards pulled a gun from the front of his shorts and tossed it on the floorboard of his vehicle before exiting the vehicle.

A separate news release issued by Cape Girardeau Police Department said Edwards refused to listen to commands, so officers “approached Edwards, and he was taken into custody.”