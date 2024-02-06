All sections
NewsNovember 9, 2017

Suspect in armed robbery of Cape grocery store arrested in Utah

A man suspected of robbing a Cape Girardeau grocery store at gunpoint was arrested Sunday in Utah, police said. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Odell R. Thompson, 25, with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and burglary. All three counts are felonies...

Tyler Graef
Odell R. Thompson
Odell R. Thompson

A man suspected of robbing a Cape Girardeau grocery store at gunpoint was arrested Sunday in Utah, police said.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Odell R. Thompson, 25, with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and burglary. All three counts are felonies.

Deputies with the Iron County, Utah, Sheriff’s Office took Thompson into custody on unrelated charges, which he will face before facing the Cape Girardeau charges, said Cape Girardeau Police Department public-information officer Rick Schmidt.

Thompson is accused of robbing the Food Giant at 1120 N. Kingshighway on Oct. 1. Two suspects were involved in that incident, employees told police, but the involvement of other suspects still is under investigation at this time, Schmidt said.

About two weeks after the Cape Girardeau store was robbed, a Food Giant in Chaffee, Missouri, was robbed in a similar manner. Criminal charges filed against Thompson from 2013 list a Chaffee address as his residence, but the current charges list a St. Charles, Missouri, residence, according to online court records.

Schmidt said the Chaffee robbery still is under investigation.

Thompson’s bond is set at $100,000.

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573)388-3627

Pertinent address:

1120 N. Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Local News
