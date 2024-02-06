Suspect in 15-year-old's homicide has violent history in Cape

Isaiah M. Lane, the man accused of killing 15-year-old Madison Robinson on her front porch Saturday night, was her age when he and an accomplice robbed a Cape Girardeau restaurant 14 years ago.

According to Southeast Missourian files, Lane was 15 when he and Semaj Lumas, then 16, robbed the KFC restaurant, 2101 William St., at gunpoint July 21, 2005, netting approximately $2,200.

Although they were juveniles, Lane and Lumas were certified to stand trial as adults and faced sentences of up to life in prison for first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. Lane also faced another four years in prison in connection with his guilty plea for unlawful use of a weapon by firing a shotgun in the air during a dispute near the intersection of Frederick Street and Jefferson Avenue in August 2005.

During the KFC robbery, Lane reportedly pointed a gun at the head of a restaurant employee. KFC employees said Lane and Lumas threatened to kill them.

Lane and Lumas pleaded guilty to the KFC robbery and were each sentenced to 10 years in prison by Circuit Judge William Syler.