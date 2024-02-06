All sections
NewsMarch 1, 2024

Suspect held for alleged robbery

A suspect is in the Cape Girardeau County jail relating to first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and stealing that are alleged to have happened more than a year ago...

Southeast Missourian
Chauncey Evans
Chauncey Evans

A suspect is in the Cape Girardeau County jail relating to first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and stealing that are alleged to have happened more than a year ago.

Chauncey Evans, who had previously been incarcerated in St. Louis, now faces charges in Cape Girardeau County that he displayed a gun and forcibly stole a cellphone from a victim at a Cape Girardeau apartment in February of last year.

First-degree robbery is a Class A felony, the punishment for which can range up to 30 years, or life imprisonment.

Bond was set at $100,000 cash only.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

