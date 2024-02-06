Suspect held for alleged robbery

A suspect is in the Cape Girardeau County jail relating to first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and stealing that are alleged to have happened more than a year ago.
Chauncey Evans, who had previously been incarcerated in St. Louis, now faces charges in Cape Girardeau County that he displayed a gun and forcibly stole a cellphone from a victim at a Cape Girardeau apartment in February of last year.
First-degree robbery is a Class A felony, the punishment for which can range up to 30 years, or life imprisonment.
Bond was set at $100,000 cash only.
