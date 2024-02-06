All sections
NewsSeptember 9, 2022

Suspect found hiding in cotton field in New Madrid County

By Jill Bock ~ Standard Democrat
An officer with the New Madrid County Sheriff's Office takes suspect Mark Parks into custody Tuesday.
An officer with the New Madrid County Sheriff's Office takes suspect Mark Parks into custody Tuesday.New Madrid County (Missouri) Sheriff's Office

NEW MADRID, Mo. — A suspect was taken into custody after law enforcement officers discovered him hiding in a cotton field.

According to New Madrid County (Missouri) Sheriff Bud Cooper, on Tuesday an officer with the New Madrid County Sheriff's Office was assisting the Malden (Missouri) Police Department in the pursuit of a vehicle driven by Mark Parks. Parks had outstanding felony warrants from Dunklin County, Missouri.

The vehicle pursuit ended when Parks's vehicle caught on fire at the intersection of County Road 248 and Route J, just north of Gideon, Missouri. However, Parks fled from the vehicle into a cornfield off of the county road, authorities said.

After a brief search, deputies located Parks crawling in a nearby cotton field, and he was taken into custody.

Assisting the Sheriff's Office personnel in the arrest, in addition to the Malden Police Department, were the police departments from Gideon and Portageville, Missouri, the Dunklin County (Missouri) Sheriff's Office and the state Highway Patrol.

