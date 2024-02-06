All sections
NewsSeptember 7, 2017

Suspect flees police, causes four-car crash on Sprigg, including police cruiser

Four vehicles, including a police cruiser, were damaged when a suspect crashed Wednesday morning after fleeing police on Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau.

Tyler Graef
Cape Girardeau police work an accident involving a Chevrolet Tahoe and a police cruiser Wednesday on South Sprigg Street near Merriwether in Cape Girardeau. The driver of the Tahoe was northbound on Sprigg while fleeing police when the chase ended across from Sav-A-Lot.
Cape Girardeau police work an accident involving a Chevrolet Tahoe and a police cruiser Wednesday on South Sprigg Street near Merriwether in Cape Girardeau. The driver of the Tahoe was northbound on Sprigg while fleeing police when the chase ended across from Sav-A-Lot. Fred Lynch ~ flynch@semissourian.com

Four vehicles, including a police cruiser, were damaged when a suspect crashed Wednesday morning after fleeing police on Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau.

Although the pursuit began near Maple Street, the wreck happened less than a block from Cape Girardeau police headquarters.

The suspect’s gray Chevy Tahoe was improperly registered, Cape Girardeau police public-information officer Sgt. Rick Schmidt said at the scene. The driver failed to yield when an officer tried to conduct a traffic stop, he said.

The driver lost control of his vehicle north of the intersection of William and Sprigg streets, striking two nearby vehicles before being rear-ended by the pursuing police cruiser, Schmidt said.

The suspect tried to flee, but was apprehended quickly, Schmidt said.

“He didn’t go far,” Schmidt said. “Wrong place.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Police have not released the suspect’s name.

No injuries were reported, Schmidt said.

Schmidt said the police car is repairable, but the cost of repairs has not been determined.

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3627

Pertinent address:

South Sprigg Street and Merriwether Street, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Local News
