Four vehicles, including a police cruiser, were damaged when a suspect crashed Wednesday morning after fleeing police on Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau.

Although the pursuit began near Maple Street, the wreck happened less than a block from Cape Girardeau police headquarters.

The suspect’s gray Chevy Tahoe was improperly registered, Cape Girardeau police public-information officer Sgt. Rick Schmidt said at the scene. The driver failed to yield when an officer tried to conduct a traffic stop, he said.

The driver lost control of his vehicle north of the intersection of William and Sprigg streets, striking two nearby vehicles before being rear-ended by the pursuing police cruiser, Schmidt said.

The suspect tried to flee, but was apprehended quickly, Schmidt said.

“He didn’t go far,” Schmidt said. “Wrong place.”